Ann Leiner
Ann Leiner nee Bashook, age 86. Loving wife of the late Marvin. Cherished mother of Rachel (Manuel Rider-Sanchez) Leiner and the late infant Daniel. Adored grandmother of Brianna and Alex. Dear sister of the late Bernice "Bunny" (the late Skip) Marlow. Ann had a gift for remembering names and for making every person she met feel as though they had made a new friend. Her passions were her grandchildren, dogs, reading, and helping others. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ark, www.arkchicago.org or to any animal shelter of your choice. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Please contact the funeral home to share your memories privately to the family. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
