Ann Leonardo nee Cichette, age 90. Dearest Wife of the late Pete Leonardo; Dearest Mother of Lucy Ann (Gary) Czurylo and Peter (Donna) Leonardo; Dearest Nana of Nicolet Leonardo, Natalie (Matthew) Donatello, Leo Leonardo, Michael (Maryanne) Czurylo and Nicholas (Kaitlin) Czurylo and Peter Joseph Leonardo; Great Nana of Cecilia Rose Donatello; Dearest Sister of Sisto Cichette, the late Josephine (the late Joseph) Ferolo, the late Mary (the late Chuck) Wiscons, the late Rose Herzberger; Dearest Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday April 28, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Monday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Ferdinand Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019