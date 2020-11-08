Ann Louise Connelly (nee Duffy), 86, a long-time resident of La Grange, IL, born on the west side of Chicago passed away on November 7, 2020 in Naperville, IL. Beloved wife of 61 years to Dr. Thomas Connelly. Loving Mother of Mary (late Jerome) O'Rourke, Thomas (Amanda), Mark (Mary), Maureen (Martin) O'Connor, Michael (Lisa), Timothy (Noreen) and Ann Marie (John) Kavanagh. Proud Grandmother of 23 and great-grandmother of 3. Preceded in death by her brothers James and David and sister Mary Spradlin. Visitation 3 to 8pm Tuesday, Nov. 10th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limit of 25 at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Masks required. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th St, La Grange, IL 60525 on Wednesday, Nov. 11th for 10am Mass. Group limit of 120 will be set at church. All guests must pre-register for Mass by Monday, Nov. 9th at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-annconnelly
. Please arrive a few minutes early to check in and be seated. Unregistered guests will not be allowed into church. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at the cemetery gates of All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016 for 12pm Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia. For service information: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com