|
|
Ann M. Piejko (nee Kunzendorf) May 4, 2019, age 66. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Loving mother of Bridgette and Brian (Ann) Piejko. Fond grandmother of Erin and William. Dear sister of Kathleen (the late Richard) Borrelli, Teresa (Hugh) McGuire, Mark (Barbara), Timothy (Cynthia), Kirk and Neal Kunzendorf and Jean (Jerry) Medlin. Aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 8:30 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. to St. John Fisher Church 10235 S. Fairfield Ave, Chicago for Mass 9:30 a.m. Int Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK. 73123-1718. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019