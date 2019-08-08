|
Ann M. Sieron nee Gustafson, August 6, 2019, Age 85. Late of Flossmoor. Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Sieron. Dear mother of Christine Farris, Paul Sieron and Barbara (Mark) Liszeo. Cherished grandmother of Joshua (Xiaoying) Beattie and Rachel (David) Berg, Kyle Liszeo and Heather Farris. Great grandmother of Tobin and Josephine Berg. Member of Flossmoor Area Chapter of Lyric Opera of Chicago, Homewood-Flossmoor Art Associates of the Art Institute of Chicago and Northern Indiana Arts Association. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Sunday, August 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, August 12th, 10:15 a.m. to Infant Jesus of Prague Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials to the . www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
