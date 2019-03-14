Home

The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Ann Struben
Ann M. Struben, nee Jensen, age 102, beloved wife of the late John H; loving mother of Nancy Giuliano and Linda Shaffer; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Jeff) Zajac and Alex (Stacey) Shaffer; great-grandmother of Kiera, Trey and Keysn Shaffer; dearest sister of Ellen Houlberg and the late Inger Squier; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Long time resident of Elmwood Park and resident at the Danish Home in Chicago for the past 8 years. Visitation Tuesday, March 12, from 9 am until time of service 11 am at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The Danish Home in Chicago; https://danishhomeofchicago.org. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. For more info www.elmsfh.com or 708-453-1234.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019
