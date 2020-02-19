|
Ann Marie Bures, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Gary. A long-time resident of LaGrange, Ann had been retired for 30 years after a successful career in bookkeeping and accounting. In recent years, she most enjoyed fine arts, puzzle books, and weekend rides away from the city. Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 from 9am until time of chapel service, 11am at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020