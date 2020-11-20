Ann Marie Cristofaro nee Sullivan, age 86; beloved wife of Mario; loving mother of Rick (Lynn), Glenn, Sheila (Stephen) Bangs and the late Thomas Francis and Gregg (Kristina); dear grandmother of Adam, Heather, John Paul Bangs and Ryan; fond sister of the late Daniel (the late Lois) Sullivan; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation and Funeral services are private. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
.