Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Ann Marie Crudele Obituary
Ann Marie Crudele of Buffalo Grove formerly of Chicago passed away Nov. 10, 2019. Dear daughter of the late James and Mary Crudele; fond sister of the late Joseph (the late Adrienne) Crudele; cherished aunt of James (Donna) Crudele, Jeanne (Wright) Chase, Jacqueline Annis, and Joanne (James) Bebarski; great-aunt of James J., Joseph, Andrew, Lauren, James R., Michael, Matthew, and Justin; dear friend of many. Respected member of the Rush University Hospital community. Visitation Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Prayers at the funeral home Saturday 9:15 am proceeding to St. Mary Church, Buffalo Grove. Mass 10 am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur for the care of the Sisters appreciated. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
