Ann Marie Dickett (nee Watroba) born March 28, 1937, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on May 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gust (85), her children Diane Smart (Bill), Bill (Durga), Jim (Julie), & Jeanine. She was the beloved grandmother of Alanna & Alex Smart, and Matthew, Emily, Erin, Jessica & Alex Dickett. She joins her mother and father, Walter & Anna Watroba, along with her brothers and sisters, Walter, Leonard and Phyllis in heaven. Ann grew up in the Pullman neighborhood of Chicago as the daughter of a firefighter and working mother. Ann received a degree in business and accounting from DePaul University. Prior to starting a family, Ann was a teacher at Morgan Park High School. When her focus turned to raising a family, Ann became active in her community. Among her many roles, she served as School Board President of Flossmoor Elementary District 161 for many years, was on the board of South Suburban Council on Alcoholism, and actively supported Flossmoor Days. After her children had grown, she continued her passionate support of public education by serving as a lobbyist in Springfield for the South Cook Organization for Public Education (SCOPE). Visitation Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 11:15 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs. A private burial is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the 100 Club of Chicago. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary