Ann Marie Johnson, 90, of Willowbrook, Illinois, died peacefully in her daughter's home on September 18, 2020. Ann Marie was born on July 25, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the eldest daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Volpe (nee: Arvia). She was the beloved sister of Angelo (the late Janet) Volpe and Annette (the late Guy) Snell. She married Robert Johnson in Chicago in 1953 and had one daughter, Marjorie (William) Thorsness. Cherished grandmother of Bill (Kendyl) Thorsness, Robert (Sarah) Thorsness, Jonathan Thorsness and Elizabeth (Bradley) Heit. Devoted great-grandmother of Taylor, Billy, Annabelle, Lydia, and Madelyn Thorsness. Dear aunt of many cherished nieces and nephews. Ann Marie became a widow over 32 years ago, but did not dwell in her grief. She trusted in the promise of the Gospel and the promise of eternal life in Christ. Many faith-filled discussions filled her days during the last weeks of her illness. This was His grace.
Ann Marie was an encourager. She was a present and patient matriarch of her large family. She was the cornerstone that provided a safe place of unconditional love. She was the shelter for others when they faced trials, yet she provided salted correction with warmth and attention. She was intentional, and her family valued her focused presence in their lives. She cried tears of joy more often than tears of sadness.
Ann Marie never missed family events, especially a birthday party! From early on she enjoyed attending the grandchildren baseball games and great-grandchildren dance recitals. She loved to cook for her family and was determined to teach her skills and pass on recipes to her grandchildren. She found knitting, a peaceful pastime and was donating her pieces to local charities up until her illness. And to those who knew her sharp mind, no one could ever beat her in her word games! She was a homemaker for most of her married life, but joined the staff of the Hinsdale Doings in later life. She will be missed by those who fiercely loved her. But we are at peace knowing she is rejoicing in His presence.
Memorials to the American Diabetes Association
(diabetes.org
) or the Caring Network (caringnetwork.com
) would be appreciated.
Visitation Thursday September 24th from 9:00 am until time of the funeral service 11:00 am at Adolf Funeral Home 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Interment: Bronswood Cemetery. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com