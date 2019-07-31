Home

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Ann Marie O'Connor Obituary
Age 89, of Shorewood, IL and formerly Mt. Greenwood and Country Club Hills, passed away July 24, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late John M. O'Connor; loving mother of Michael (Ann), John (Nancy), and Mary (Brad); devoted grandmother of four; proud great-grandmother of one. She was also a wonderful sister, aunt and cousin.

Visitation Monday, August 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:30 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will be private. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or to view a complete obituary please visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019
