Sister Ann Marie Sullivan R.S.M.

Sister Ann Marie Sullivan R.S.M. Obituary
Sister Ann (Danella) Sullivan, R.S. M. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 65 years. Devoted daughter of the late Anna nee Donoghue & Daniel Sullivan. Cherished sister of Eileen (Michael) O'Rourke & the late Gerald Sullivan, Daniel (Noreen) Sullivan & Patricia (Tim) Downey. Loving aunt of 13 nieces & nephews & great aunt of many. Interment private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy, 3659 W. 99th St, Chicago, IL 60655 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020
