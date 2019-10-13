|
Ann Marie Taliani, nee Fosco, age 92; passed away October 11, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Albert S. Taliani; loving mother of Sandra (Jerome) Rasnak, Cindy Stone and Linda Taliani (Brett) Neubert; dear grandmother of Samantha and Madeline; cherished sister of Alex, Angela, Georgianna and Rosemary. Funeral Services, Wednesday, October 16th, 10:00 AM Visitation until time of Funeral Mass 11:30 AM at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave. Clarendon Hills. Entombment Private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to PAWS Chicago, https://my.pawschicago.org/Ann-Taliani/Donate are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
