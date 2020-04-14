|
Ann Marie Verta, aged 96, passed away after a brief illness on April 1, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael J Verta. She is survived by her children Michael Jr (Kathleen), Lynn (the late Dean) Naylor, her grandchildren Michael Verta III (Laura Beth Love) and Loretta Verta (Joseph Eskey), and her two great-grandsons Draco Verta and Leo Eskey. She was a beloved Mother, Gram, and Gigi and will be deeply missed.
She was a lifelong resident of Winnetka, a graduate of New Trier High School, and a founding member of Saints Faith Hope & Charity church. After graduating from high school she went to work as a telephone operator for AT&T in Winnetka and was manning the switchboard on December 7, 1941 when calls began coming in about the events at Pearl Harbor. She was a caring woman, always doing for others. She was one of the longest-serving volunteers at Evanston Hospital and was recognized for her 12,000 hours of service.
She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity as well as her fierce independence, having lived in her childhood home by herself until she was 95. She loved to travel and never turned down an invitation to go out to dinner. She will be remembered most for her wit and sense of humor. Once, when a younger member of the family asked just how old she was, she replied that she was so old she had gone to high school with Moses. When this was met with some skepticism, she promptly opened her New Trier Echoes of 1941 yearbook and pointed to a picture of her classmate, Charlton Heston, saying, "See? Moses!"
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Internment will be at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020