Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St.Ca jetan Church
2445 West 112th Street
Chicago, IL
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
St.Ca jetan Church
2445 West 112th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Ann Mary Boyle nee Horan, beloved wife for 62 years of Thomas M. Boyle. Loving mother of Kathleen (Ken) Styler, Mary (Chad) Weiler, Tricia Flannery, Therese (Charlie) Niego, Sheila (Matt) Nawrocki, Colleen (Bob) Krzysciak, and Tommy Boyle. Proud nana of Kenny, Dan, Brendan, Carli, Tim, Alexa, Connor, Mary Kate, Brynn, Mitchel, Quinn, Mallory, Josh, Henry, Charley, Sophie, Grace, Reilly, Nick, and Joe. Loving great-grandma of Dani Rose, Bradley, and Leo and the late Madilyn. Dear twin sister of Thomas Horan. Loving daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Ellen Horan. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 at St.Cajetan Church 2445 West 112th Street, Chicago, 10:00am until time of Memorial Mass 11:30am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials to American Parkinson Disease Association or Autism Speaks would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to The Original Lamb Family Funeral & Cremation Service, Rose Lamb, Director. 708-710-9549
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
