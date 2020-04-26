|
Ann Mastandrea, 95, of Hinsdale, IL formerly of Olympia Fields, IL died April 21, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Emil (2005); Loving mother of Jamie Mastandrea, Emil Jr. (Virginia) Mastandrea, Kathryn Mastandrea, and Thomas (Agnieszka and the late Donna (2000)); adored grandmother of 8; dear sister of her late siblings Charlotte, Florence, & Dolores.
To honor the memory of Ann please have a glass of champagne!
Services will be private. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Hillside, IL. For additional info. contact Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL www.Ahlgrim.com or (630) 834-3515.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020