Died peacefully at home after a long illness surrounded by her devoted family on October 5, 2019. She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Robert and her two daughters, Julie and Molly. A 40 year resident of Winnetka, Nan and her husband Bob Vanden Bosch moved to Boca Grande, Florida in 2014. A funeral mass will be held October 25 at Our Lady of Mercy on Boca Grande. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope Hospice of Lee County, Florida.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019