|
|
Ann P. Damato nee: Bajkowski, July 24, 1925-March 29, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Joseph Damato; Devoted mother of Joanne Kadlubowski; Loving Nani of Michelle (Tomas) Jonsson, Jeffrey (Niki) Kadlubowski; Great Nani of Michael and Alexander. Former, Longtime resident of River Grove. Services Private. Entombment St. Adalbert Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ann's favorite charity, The River Grove Food Pantry c/o Village of River Grove, 2621 N. Thatcher, River Grove, IL 60171 appreciated. Arrangement by Salerno's Galewood Chapels. For Info 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020