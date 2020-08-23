Ann P. Ingram, nee Podlipnik, age 82, former owner of Ingram's Busy Bee Bakery in Downers Grove and Worth, IL. Beloved wife of the late Bill J.; loving mother of David (Linda) and Kathy Kron; cherished grandmother of Emily, Jennifer, Michael (fiancé Kaitlin), Nicole (Cody) Haberkorn, Zachary, Kara; dear sister of Zlata Podlipnik. Also nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. till time of service 11:00 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Ave., Darien, Int. Private. For info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com