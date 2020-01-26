|
Ann P. Johnson, 86, of Barrington. Ann was born Aug. 18, 1933 in Cincinnati, OH to John and Leona Porteous. She passed away peacefully at her home at Sunrise Senior Living in Barrington Jan. 16, 2020. Ann is survived by her six children, Gail Ann J. Goldstead (Eric Jebsen), Mike Johnson, Kathy (Michael) Motch, Carol (Ken) Watt, Stephen Johnson, and Mary Bronton; nine grandchildren, Catherine and Eric Goldstead, Sarah (Danny) Celenza, Chris Johnson, Christy, David, and Mary Motch, Clint Watt, and Alex Bronton; and great grandchildren, Ruby and Jasper Celenza. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mary Helen Kammerer, and former husband, Robert T. Johnson. Dearly beloved by her family; Ann was vivacious and social. She loved tennis, golf, walking, bridge and raising her children to be everything they could be. Visitation will be Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 from 9am until 11am at St. Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St. (Corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.), Barrington with an 11am Mass immediately following. Burial will follow in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020