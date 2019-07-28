Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Plutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Plutz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Plutz Obituary
Plutz, Ann (nee Dellorto) Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" C. Plutz. Loving mother of Bob, Carol (Matt) Hunniford, late Timothy, and Jason (Angela) Plutz. Proud grandmother of Stefanie, Justin, Drew, Jaxson, Parker, and Preston. Cherished sister of the late Mary (late Vincent) Cullen, late Dominic (Emelia) Dellorto, late Vito Dellorto, late Carmen Dellorto, and Elvira (late Alfred) Rogers. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now