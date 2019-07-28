|
Plutz, Ann (nee Dellorto) Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" C. Plutz. Loving mother of Bob, Carol (Matt) Hunniford, late Timothy, and Jason (Angela) Plutz. Proud grandmother of Stefanie, Justin, Drew, Jaxson, Parker, and Preston. Cherished sister of the late Mary (late Vincent) Cullen, late Dominic (Emelia) Dellorto, late Vito Dellorto, late Carmen Dellorto, and Elvira (late Alfred) Rogers. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019