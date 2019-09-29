Home

Mater Christi Church
2431 S 10th Ave
North Riverside, IL 60546
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Mater Christi Church
2401 S. 10th Avenue
No. Riverside, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Mater Christi Church
2401 S. 10th Avenue
No. Riverside, IL
View Map
Ann "Nancy" Powers (nee Stadler), age 89, passed away September 19, 2019. Loving wife of the late Edward J. Powers. Cherished Mom of Michael (Ellen), John, Barbara (Frank Worrell), Thomas (Jane), James (Noreen) and Mary Beth Martin (Roy). Dear mother-in law of Donna Powers. Adored Grandma of 11 and Great Grandma of 4. Services on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Mater Christi Church, 2401 S. 10th Avenue, No. Riverside, IL. Visitation 10:30 a.m. until Funeral Mass at Noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Road, Chicago, IL 60660 appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019
