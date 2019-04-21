Ann Quealy (nee McMahon), born December 25, 1931 in Kilrush, Co. Clare, Ireland. Devoted and cherished wife of Brendan for 61 years. Loving mother to Patricia (Charles) Klaus, Kevin (Elysee), Maureen (Paul) O'Keefe, Brian (Georgeann), Sheila (BJ) Doerr, Aileen (Al) Bacon, Brendan (Elise) and Peter (Kerry). Adored Nana and Grandma of Ann, Robert (Mary Leigh), Kieran, Patrick, Desmond, Sean, Aidan, Kiera, Ava, Connor, Claire, Shannon, Brendan Jr., Tess, Amanda, James, Rory, Declan and the late Hannah. Funeral Wednesday 11:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Bernadette Church, Evergreen Park, for Mass at 12 noon. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00pm until 9:00pm. Active parishioner and tireless volunteer at St. Bernadette, including the Altar and Rosary Society, St. Vincent DePaul Society and The Women's Bowling League. Ann enjoyed many years at the Martinique where she found lifelong friends and a wonderful community. Spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. We would like to thank the nurses, CNAs and staff at Smith Village who provided constant loving care for Mom this past year. In lieu of flowers, donations to: St. Bernadette Parish or Emilie's Fund at Smith Village 2320 W. 113th Pl, Chicago, IL 60643. www.thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com. (708) 425-0500 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary