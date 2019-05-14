Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Ann R. Shanahan Obituary
Ann R. Shanahan, nee Lask, age 104, of Northbrook, passed away May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Shanahan; loving mother of Thomas J. (Lorene Murray) Shanahan; cherished grandmother of Caitlin (Henry) Schwenk, Cristin Shanahan, Thomas J. (Mary Lee) Shanahan and Meaghan Shanahan; proud great grandmother of Emilia and Alison Schwenk, Mary Kate and Thomas J. Shanahan; aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her one brother and three sisters. The family would like to thank her caregivers for the loving special care they have provided for Ann. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of the Mass 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Brook Church, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019
