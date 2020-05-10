Ann S. Gough, nee Squier, age 85, of Oak Brook, formerly of Elmhurst; graduate of Trinity High School; beloved wife of the late Richard J; dear sister of Ed (Linda) Squier and Marshall Squier; dear aunt of Peter (Kimberly) Squier, Susan (Thomas) Lubben, Andy (Joy), Daniel and the late Marybeth Squier; great aunt of many. Funeral Services and Interment Private at this time. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2020.