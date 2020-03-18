Home

Ann S. Ross

Ann S. Ross Obituary
Ann S. Ross (nee McGovern), Age 96, beloved wife of the late Francis J. Ross; loving mother of Maureen (Adrian "Sonny") Bernardi, Thomas (Nancy), Robert (Debra), Kathryn, and John (Lisa) Ross; cherished grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 6; loving sister, aunt, and friend of many.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral Mass and burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Giles Catholic Church in Oak Park, IL, Catholic Charities, or the organization of your choice. Arrangements by Sciaraffa Funeral Directors. (773) 619-7725.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020
