Patricia Ann Schaefer, nee Goss,85, of Edison Park. Beloved wife of 62 years to Richard. Loving mother of Suzanne (Joseph) Reed, Victoria Bonolo, Christina Schaefer, and Michael (Daniela) Schaefer. Fond grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 12. Memorial visitation at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Hwy., Chicago, Saturday from 12 noon until time of memorial service at 2pm. Cremation private. For more information call 773 631 1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019