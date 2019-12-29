Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Scholastica
7430 N. Ridge Blvd.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Scholastica
7430 N. Ridge Blvd.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Ann Sharp O.S.B.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Ann Sharp O.S.B. Obituary
Sr. Ann Sharp O.S.B., devoted daughter of the late John and Helen, nee Huber, Sharp. Dear sister of the late Virginia, John, William, James and Robert. Aunt of 6 nieces and nephews. Devoted member of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago since 1939. Family and friends will gather at St. Scholastica, 7430 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago on Monday, Dec. 30th for visitation from 9:45am until time of the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information 773-736-3833 or visit Sr. Ann's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now