Sr. Ann Sharp O.S.B., devoted daughter of the late John and Helen, nee Huber, Sharp. Dear sister of the late Virginia, John, William, James and Robert. Aunt of 6 nieces and nephews. Devoted member of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago since 1939. Family and friends will gather at St. Scholastica, 7430 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago on Monday, Dec. 30th for visitation from 9:45am until time of the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information 773-736-3833 or visit Sr. Ann's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019