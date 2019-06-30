|
Ann T. Shields, wife of the late Thomas W. Shields, MD passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, one day shy of her 93rd birthday. She lived a wonderful life and has left many great memories for her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Thomas W. Shields, Jr. (Maggie Klein), John L. Shields (Connie Spiegel), Carol Ann (David) Loeb. She was the grandmother of 6: Nicole (Drew) Foard, Liz Shields, Alison Shields (Holly McMahan), Jennifer (James) Stanko, Steven (Katie) Loeb and Alex (Samantha) Loeb. She was Nana to Skylar, Kayleigh, Ashlynn and Everly Stanko, Maggie and Nora Loeb, and Mason Foard. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in Martinsville, IN. No memorial services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please plant a flower in her memory. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-550-4221 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019