Ann Shirley Anovitz nee Binder, 84, beloved wife of the late Robert for 54 years; loving mother of Larry (Deborah) Anovitz, Stacey (Keith) Kramer, and Aaron Anovitz; cherished grandmother of Danny, Jenna, Havah, and Leah; passed away on July 1, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born and raised in Washington D.C. and moved to the Chicago area after her marriage. She was a long-time resident of Highland Park, Illinois, and moved to Tucson, Arizona on her (semi) retirement in 1996. She founded Ann Anovitz Associates, a commercial real estate firm still operated by her son, Aaron, in Chicago in 1981. She remained active in the business after her retirement as well as volunteering, working on her art, and writing children's books. She was greatly loved by her family and those who knew her, and her departure leaves a great hole in their worlds. Graveside service, Monday 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tohono Chul Park, Tucson Arizona. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
