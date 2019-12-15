Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
Ann Siegel nee Cohen, 98, beloved wife of the late Abe for 43 years; loving mother of Craig (Susie), Mark (Linda) and Ilene Siegel; cherished Baubi of Jason (Maurine) Siegel and Alison (Foster) Lewin; adored great grandmother of Jonah and Ethan. Funeral, Tuesday 12:15 PM at Temple Chai, 1670 Checker Road, Long Grove. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Temple Chai OSRUI Scholarship or Lifelong Jewish Learning Funds. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
