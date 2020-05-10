Ann Stone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Stone, nee White, age 84. Devoted partner of Martin Steinberg for over 27 years. Loving mother of Andrew (Shelia) Stark, Elizabeth (Richard) Bane, Rebecca (Barry) Friedland and Jennifer (Paul) Rosenblum. Sister and biggest fan of Michael White. Daughter of the late Beatrice and Gerald White. Wonderful troublemaking grandmother (Ama) to Allie, Eddie, Hannah, Julie, Noah, Jonathan, Joey and Daniel. Adoring cousin Danny (Danielè) Roberts. Ann was ahead of her time, running successful businesses including Finishing Touch Design and Ethel & Ann (a favorite women's boutique in Highland Park, a gathering place in the 80's). Ann was funny, she could make anyone feel warm and loved. She was creative, an art lover, a feminist. Memorial contributions may be made to Woman Made Gallery: womanmade.org/donate. Private service Monday, May 11th at 10 AM. To attend the funeral live stream please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jennifer Holland
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved