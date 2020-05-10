Ann Stone, nee White, age 84. Devoted partner of Martin Steinberg for over 27 years. Loving mother of Andrew (Shelia) Stark, Elizabeth (Richard) Bane, Rebecca (Barry) Friedland and Jennifer (Paul) Rosenblum. Sister and biggest fan of Michael White. Daughter of the late Beatrice and Gerald White. Wonderful troublemaking grandmother (Ama) to Allie, Eddie, Hannah, Julie, Noah, Jonathan, Joey and Daniel. Adoring cousin Danny (Danielè) Roberts. Ann was ahead of her time, running successful businesses including Finishing Touch Design and Ethel & Ann (a favorite women's boutique in Highland Park, a gathering place in the 80's). Ann was funny, she could make anyone feel warm and loved. She was creative, an art lover, a feminist. Memorial contributions may be made to Woman Made Gallery: womanmade.org/donate. Private service Monday, May 11th at 10 AM. To attend the funeral live stream please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.