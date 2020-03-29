Home

Ann Strock, nee Kalebich. Beloved wife of the late William Jr. Dear mother of William III, Pam Romanowski, Nancy Strock, Beth (Gus) DeBruyn and the late Gary (the late Colleen) Strock. Loving grandmother of Jillian and Kristen Romanowski, Alison and Michael DeBruyn, Gary (Samantha), Emma-Leigh and Zackery Strock and great grandmother of Samuel, Taryn, Graysen, Gary, Dylan and Sonny. Dear sister of Frank (Anita) Kale, Mary (the late James) Mitchell and the late Tony Kalebich, Lucy Corich and John Kalebich. Fond aunt of a niece and many nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Beverly Ridge Funeral Home 773-779-4411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
