Ann Wolff died peacefully from natural causes on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at age 99. Ann devoted her life to her children, her extended family, and to the causes she held dear: League of Women Voters, in which she participated continuously for 75 years; Citizens Information Service, where she served as a leader for decades; founding member and trustee of Lakeside Congregation; and champion of North Shore Senior Center, where she also enrolled in classes until her passing.
A lifelong Chicagoan, Ann was born and raised in Hyde Park; she attended the Lab School, followed by Mills College. In 1942, Ann married Arnie. After the war, they settled in Glencoe and resided on the North Shore thereafter. As a youth she attended the Chicago Symphony matinee every Friday and continued to be a symphony-goer and to enjoy summer Ravinia concerts weekly through age 97. Ann and Arnie traveled extensively, delighting in discovering new cultures and sharing adventures with friends and family. Ann never tired of helping others; she sponsored children overseas and extended herself to family and friends unceasingly.
Ann was the daughter of Helen (Becker) and Frank L. Sulzberger. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Arnold R. Wolff; sisters Beatrice, Kate (Edward) Levi, and Jean (Bernard) Meltzer; and sister-in-law Aimee (Milton) Minkin. She is succeeded by her children Barbara (Hamilton), Robert (Wendy) Wolff, and Richard (Joan) Wolff; and her grandchildren Ben Wolff, Josh Wolff, Luka (Adam) Duda, Kai Oida, and Lee Oida. Ann took joy and shared in the lives of 8 nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews, and 24 great-great nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be scheduled later. Please send memorial donations to League of Women Voters, Winnetka; or North Shore Senior Center, Northfield; or Makom-Solel-Lakeside, Highland Park.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020