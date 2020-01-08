Home

POWERED BY

Services
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
773-268-0703
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
600 W. 45th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Danaher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Therese Danaher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Therese Danaher Obituary
Ann Therese Danaher, nee Doyle, age 78, January 5, 2020, lifelong resident of St. Gabriel Parish - Canaryville neighborhood; dearly beloved wife of the late Robert W. Danaher, CFD; devoted mother of Eileen (Ronald) Hacker, Maureen (Gabriel, OEMC) Caponera, Robert Danaher (OEMC), the late Kevin Danaher, Kathleen (Joseph, CFD) Caponera, and Colleen (Robert) Contreras. Loving grandmother, preceded in death by her first grandchild, Gabriel R. Caponera; survived by William and Kathleen Hacker, Kevin (Meghan) CFD and Matthew Caponera, Carli and MaryKate (CFD) Danaher, Gianna, Maria (CFD), and Eleanor Caponera, and Anthony, Andrew, and Annabella Contreras; Great Grandma Theresie of Mikayla, Grace, Jenna, Gabriel, and Giuliana Caponera. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Eleanor (Coffey) Doyle; dear sister of the late Edward (late Donna) Doyle, Mary Jo (Charles, CFD, retired) Dineen, and John (Kathleen) Doyle, CPD, retired; fond sister-in-law of the late Neil (Maureen) Danaher, William (Jacqueline) Danaher, CFD, retired, and Mary Ann (late Gerald) O'Hare; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; friend to many. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 2 to 9 p.m. Funeral Friday, January 10, 2020, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please visit ANN THERESE DANAHER BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, (773) 268-0703.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -