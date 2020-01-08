|
Ann Therese Danaher, nee Doyle, age 78, January 5, 2020, lifelong resident of St. Gabriel Parish - Canaryville neighborhood; dearly beloved wife of the late Robert W. Danaher, CFD; devoted mother of Eileen (Ronald) Hacker, Maureen (Gabriel, OEMC) Caponera, Robert Danaher (OEMC), the late Kevin Danaher, Kathleen (Joseph, CFD) Caponera, and Colleen (Robert) Contreras. Loving grandmother, preceded in death by her first grandchild, Gabriel R. Caponera; survived by William and Kathleen Hacker, Kevin (Meghan) CFD and Matthew Caponera, Carli and MaryKate (CFD) Danaher, Gianna, Maria (CFD), and Eleanor Caponera, and Anthony, Andrew, and Annabella Contreras; Great Grandma Theresie of Mikayla, Grace, Jenna, Gabriel, and Giuliana Caponera. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Eleanor (Coffey) Doyle; dear sister of the late Edward (late Donna) Doyle, Mary Jo (Charles, CFD, retired) Dineen, and John (Kathleen) Doyle, CPD, retired; fond sister-in-law of the late Neil (Maureen) Danaher, William (Jacqueline) Danaher, CFD, retired, and Mary Ann (late Gerald) O'Hare; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; friend to many. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 2 to 9 p.m. Funeral Friday, January 10, 2020, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please visit ANN THERESE DANAHER BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, (773) 268-0703.
