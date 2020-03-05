|
Ann Therese Joyce-Cook; beloved wife of Scott Cook; loving mother of Brittany (Bryan) Melgar, Shane, Johnathon and Quintin Cook; cherished daughter of Barbara (the late John) Joyce; dear sister of Paul (Sue) Joyce, Joseph (Chris) Joyce, Julie (John) Hageman and Gregory Joyce; fond daughter-in-law of Barbara (the late Paul) Cook; also many nieces, nephews and friends; devoted teacher for Valley View School District 365U. Visitation Friday 4-8 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday at 11:00 A.M. Interment Private. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020