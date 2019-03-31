Home

Ann W. Copenhaver

Ann W. Copenhaver Obituary
Ann W. Copenhaver, a long-time resident of Lake Forest, Illinois, passed away on March 8, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. Ann studied at Wellsley College in Massachusetts for two years and then returned to Denver, CO, where she grew up, to attend Denver University. She met her future husband, the late James Copenhaver on a blind date. After they married, they moved to Illinois where they spent the rest of their lives. Ann is survived by her daughter, Susan (Stephen) O'Byrne of Larchmont, NY, Carolyn (Thomas) Swarthout of Lake Forest, IL and Sallie Duncan of Biddeford, ME.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Ann had an outgoing personality, a great sense of fashion and style and was game for just about anything. She also loved to travel and had a passion for music. For years she was an annual subscriber to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Ann was extremely devoted to her family and friends. As the effects of Alzheimer's took over, her strong and positive presence was greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date at Lake Forest Place, 1100 Pembridge Dr., Lake Forest, IL. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington D.C., 20090-6011, https:/www/alz.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
