Ann Zucker, nee Stookal, 99, born Jan 1, 1920 in Geisin, Russia, to the late Gertrude and Chaim Lazer Stookal, sister of Esther (Elwood) Peck and the late Sam (Beverly) Stookal, sister-in-law of the late Betty and Melvin Zucker, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 18. Ann fled with her parents from Russia at the start of Bulchevik Revolution with the goal of making their way to America. Ann grew up in Chicago, later working as a secretary, and ran her late husband Dr. Edward Zucker's business, who she wed in 1953. Ann cared for him during his illness until his death in 1977. Ann was a devoted mother to her loving children Victor (Eva), Eric (Haengmi) and Amy (Tim), as well as her four grandchildren (eyniklach) Jessica, Andrew, Melissa and Zoe, and was also aunt to many nieces and nephews. Ann loved to eat as much as she loved to cook, and had a big personality. She was and is greatly loved, and will be greatly missed. Arrangements Weinstein and Peiser Funeral Home. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019