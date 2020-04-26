|
|
Anna R. Mazurek, age 101, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Lexington of Lake Zurich. She was born March 29, 1919 in Chicago. Anna was the beloved wife of the late Chester; loving mother of Joyce (Frederick) Szott and Geraldine (Hershell) Odle; cherished grandmother of Jason (Brenna Englehart) Szott, Samantha, Fallon and Hershell II Odle; proud great grandmother of Maile, Hailey, Emma and Hershell III Odle. Private graveside services will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. A celebration of life will be held, when we can all gather again. Information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020