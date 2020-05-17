Anna A. Pawlowski (nee Rozycki), 85, of Northbrook, passed away May 10 2020. Lover of travel and the Arts. Class of 1961 SAIC. Met her husband in 1960, on the MS Batory. Married in 1963 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish. Survived by sons Christopher W. (Laura Vogan) and Andrew J. Pawlowski (Anna E); and four grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Joseph Pawlowski; father W?odzimierz, mother Jadwiga, sister Irena.
Memorial service postponed till it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to: www.polishmuseumofamerica.org.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.