Anna A. Pawlowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna A. Pawlowski (nee Rozycki), 85, of Northbrook, passed away May 10 2020. Lover of travel and the Arts. Class of 1961 SAIC. Met her husband in 1960, on the MS Batory. Married in 1963 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish. Survived by sons Christopher W. (Laura Vogan) and Andrew J. Pawlowski (Anna E); and four grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Joseph Pawlowski; father W?odzimierz, mother Jadwiga, sister Irena.

Memorial service postponed till it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to: www.polishmuseumofamerica.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 15, 2020
Anna was just a lovely & classy lady who cared most about her family. She will be missed.
GEORGE BAILLY
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved