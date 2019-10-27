Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Burke-Sullivan Funeral Home
6471 N Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 774-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Church,
2727 W. Winona
Chicago, IL
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Church,
2727 W. Winona
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Church,
2727 W. Winona,
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Demetrios Church,
2727 W. Winona,
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Arvanitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Arvanitis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Arvanitis Obituary
Anna Arvanitis, age 98, of Chicago passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. Born in Athens, Greece, she grew up in the Peloponnese, where she met her husband Spiros and raised her daughter Sonia before moving to the USA where she lived for the next 60 years. Beloved mother to Yannis (Newenka), Yiayia to Tasha and Anika, and adopted Yiayia to many others, she was always quick with a smile and second helpings of whatever she had cooked up. Visitation at St. Demetrios Church, 2727 W. Winona, Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10AM, service at 10:30AM. Interment at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. Arrangements entrusted to Vergos & Associates, under the direction of Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center.

(773) 774-3333
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now