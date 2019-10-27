|
Anna Arvanitis, age 98, of Chicago passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. Born in Athens, Greece, she grew up in the Peloponnese, where she met her husband Spiros and raised her daughter Sonia before moving to the USA where she lived for the next 60 years. Beloved mother to Yannis (Newenka), Yiayia to Tasha and Anika, and adopted Yiayia to many others, she was always quick with a smile and second helpings of whatever she had cooked up. Visitation at St. Demetrios Church, 2727 W. Winona, Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10AM, service at 10:30AM. Interment at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. Arrangements entrusted to Vergos & Associates, under the direction of Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019