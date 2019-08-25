Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Anna Bartucci Obituary
Anna Bartucci, nee Ruggiero. Age 80 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of Emilio. Loving mother of Patricia (Ronald) Carringi and Emilio. Dear grandmother of Mia and Robert Carringi. Fond sister of Sebastian (the late Suzanne) and Vito (Eileen) Ruggiero. Visitation Friday, August 30, 4-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Mass Saturday, August 31, 10 a.m., at St. Paul of the Cross Church. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials to Multiple Myeloma Research, www.themmrf.org. For info.,www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
