Anna Binder
Anna Binder nee Kuechel, age 87, of Morton Grove, died June 21, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late John Binder; loving mother of Gerda (Robert) LaGrasse and John (Linda) Binder; devoted grandmother of Robert Jr., Theresa (Robert) Witwicki, Andrea (Nick) Buccieri, John, Kevin and Kristin; cherished great grandmother of Thomas, Madelynn, Michael, Ava and Anthony.  Funeral services Saturday June 29, 2019 Lying in State from 9:00 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Church 8149 W. Golf Rd. Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Thrive Counseling Center - www.thrivecc.org or the appreciated. Services by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, Niles, IL. For more info call 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019
