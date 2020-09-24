Anna Burg, a former longtime resident of Mayslake Village Oak Brook passed away on September 22, 2020, at the age of 103. Loving aunt of Peter (Marilyn) Bogner and the late Nick Bogner. Great aunt of Peter II, Kathryn Bogner and John, Walter, Herbert, and Greta Bogner. Family and friends will meet for a Graveside Service on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery, 1747 Lake Ave, Wilmette, IL. Please follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amita Alexian Brothers Hospice in memory of Anna Burg, attention Joanne Retondo 901 Martha Ct, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
.