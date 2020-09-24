1/
Anna Burg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Burg, a former longtime resident of Mayslake Village Oak Brook passed away on September 22, 2020, at the age of 103. Loving aunt of Peter (Marilyn) Bogner and the late Nick Bogner. Great aunt of Peter II, Kathryn Bogner and John, Walter, Herbert, and Greta Bogner. Family and friends will meet for a Graveside Service on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery, 1747 Lake Ave, Wilmette, IL. Please follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amita Alexian Brothers Hospice in memory of Anna Burg, attention Joanne Retondo 901 Martha Ct, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved