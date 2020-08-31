Anna C. Briars, née Maggiore, age 83; beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Briars; loving mother of David (Cheryl Yenter) Briars, Alesandra (David) Koltis, Rosemary Briars and Deborah Briars; dear grandmother of Matthew, Michael, John, Joseph and Sara; fond sister of Catherine (the late William) Os; loving daughter of the late Philip and Rose Maggiore; dear aunt of many.
Visitation Tuesday, September 1st, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, September 2nd, 8:45 a.m. from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St., Hinsdale to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 25 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or www.michaeljfox.org/donate,
appreciated. Please support Anna's family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
. For information: 630-323-0275.