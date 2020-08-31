1/
Anna C. Briars
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna C. Briars, née Maggiore, age 83; beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Briars; loving mother of David (Cheryl Yenter) Briars, Alesandra (David) Koltis, Rosemary Briars and Deborah Briars; dear grandmother of Matthew, Michael, John, Joseph and Sara; fond sister of Catherine (the late William) Os; loving daughter of the late Philip and Rose Maggiore; dear aunt of many.

Visitation Tuesday, September 1st, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, September 2nd, 8:45 a.m. from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St., Hinsdale to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 25 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or www.michaeljfox.org/donate, appreciated. Please support Anna's family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. For information: 630-323-0275.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral
08:45 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved