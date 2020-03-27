|
Anna C. Tapak, age 92, of Woodridge. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Debbie (Tony) Scarcello and Donna (Larry) Lulich. Devoted grandmother of Christine, Larry and Anthony. Dear sister of the late Marceline. Anna will also be missed by her devoted caregiver Ella and her cherished Kitty. Due to current circumstances, services and entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. Memorials in Anna's memory may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020