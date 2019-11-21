Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Anna Catherine Kolbusz Obituary
Anna Catherine Kolbusz (Moll), known to friends as "Squeegy", passed away on November 17, 2019, at the age of 89. A native of Chicago, Anna moved to Florida in 1978 with her late husband, Eugene "Skinny" Kolbusz. Anna will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Karen Estil; son Richard Kolbusz and wife Ana; grandson Christopher Estil; sister Victoria Biel; and her loyal pets Buddy and ShadowKat. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, at 11:00am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646, to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 12:00pm. Interment St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22nd, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
