Anna Catherine Leamy
1926 - 2020
Anna Catherine Leamy (nee Shine), born May 16th, 1926, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2020.

Wife, Mother, Latin Scholar and Musician, Anne was loved by all she met.

Born and raised in Chicago and having savored her latter years in Delton, Michigan; Anne made lifelong friendships wherever she went. Anne was active in both St. Ambrose and St. John Fisher Parishes, enjoyed painting, floating on the lake, travel, and being in the presence of those she loved.

Never one to miss out on a social event or sale; Anne lived to share her joys with others, especially the home she and Richard, her husband of 74 years built on Wall Lake. Anne is survived by her husband Richard, their five children and spouses: Diane, Richard (Lisa), Scott (Martha), Jeanette (Bruce), and Michael (Susan). Anne was an exceptionally loving grandmother to seven grandchildren: Benjamin, Elizabeth, Zachary, Conor, Taylor, Kendall, and Cody; and two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Maverick.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. Petronille Church, in Glen Ellyn, IL

Due to Covid restrictions, the Mass is Private, for immediate family only.

If interested in future memorial services, which we expect to occur next summer, or to share a memory of Anne, please email: honoring.anne@gmail.com. Arrangements handled by The Leonard Memorial Home, Glen Ellyn, IL. 630-469-0032


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Petronille Church
