Anna Chorzepa
1934 - 2020
Anna Chorzepa, age 86, of Orland Park formerly of Chicago, at rest Thursday September 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Jerry Chorzepa and Carol (David) Trzcinski. Cherished daughter of the late Apolonia Karkut. Devoted sister of the late Casimer (Teresa) Lochowski. Special aunt to Diana (David) Sadighi and Barbara (Glenn) Wagner. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Funeral Saturday, September 19, 2020 with family and friends meeting at St. Turibius Catholic Church, 5646 S. Karlov Chicago, Mass 11am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For further information 708-301-3595.or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Turibius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
September 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Our condolences to you and your family. I have many happy memories of your mom, she was a delight. I loved your mom she was very sweet. Rest In Peace. ✝♥
Rob Aguilera
Friend
September 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sharon Kubasak
Friend
September 12, 2020
Thank you Anna for the wonderful memories and story's you shared with me, it was my pleasure to be with you, till the end, im so great full to have known you and your family, may you rest in paradise in the kingdom of God.

Always love
Señora Maria
Maria Garcia
Friend
September 12, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to the family. Fond memories when she lived on Kostner. May she Rest in Peace.
Mariellen Balcar
Mariellen Balcar
Neighbor
