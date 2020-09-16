Anna Chorzepa, age 86, of Orland Park formerly of Chicago, at rest Thursday September 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Jerry Chorzepa and Carol (David) Trzcinski. Cherished daughter of the late Apolonia Karkut. Devoted sister of the late Casimer (Teresa) Lochowski. Special aunt to Diana (David) Sadighi and Barbara (Glenn) Wagner. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Funeral Saturday, September 19, 2020 with family and friends meeting at St. Turibius Catholic Church, 5646 S. Karlov Chicago, Mass 11am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For further information 708-301-3595.or rjmodellfh.com
